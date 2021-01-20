WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United States will reciprocate in kind to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal, but would seek a broader agreement to cover issues like its missile program and malign activities, the nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel on Tuesday.

"The President-elect [Joe Biden] believes that if Iran comes back in the compliance we would too, but we would use that as a platform with our allies and partners who would once again be on the same side with us to seek a longer and stronger agreement and also ... to capture these other issues, particularly with regard to missiles and Iran's destabilizing activities," Blinken said during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Biden's pick for the job added, however, that "we are a long way from there."