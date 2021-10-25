UrduPoint.com

US To Require Foreign Travelers To Be Fully Vaccinated, Show Proof - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The US government will require all arriving foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights to depart to the United States starting November 8, the Department of State said on Monday.

"Effective November 8, 2021, all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States," the State Department said in a travel advisory.

