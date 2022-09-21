US to Resume Full Immigrant Visa Services in Cuba For First Time Since 2017 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United States will resume full immigrant visa processing services in Cuba in early 2023, the US Embassy in Havana announced on Wednesday.

"Beginning in early 2023, the US Embassy in Havana will resume full immigrant visa processing for the first time since 2017," the Embassy said in a press release.

"Immigrant visas provide eligible individuals with an avenue for safe and orderly migration. This change will also eliminate the need for Cubans applying for immigrant visas in family preference categories to travel outside of Cuba to Georgetown, Guyana for their interviews."