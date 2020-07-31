UrduPoint.com
US To Send 1,000 Troops To Poland Under Pact On Defense Cooperation - Polish Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

US to Send 1,000 Troops to Poland Under Pact on Defense Cooperation - Polish Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The United States and Poland have "politically agreed" on a military cooperation deal that paves the way for the deployment of 1,000 US troops to the eastern European country, the Polish Defense Ministry said Friday.

"This will facilitate the further deepening of military cooperation, including the increase in the presence of US soldiers in Poland. Soon, after the editorial work is finished, the contract is to be signed," it said in a press release.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that some of the 11,900 US troops leaving Germany in the coming weeks will go to Italy and possibly to Poland and the Baltic nations.

Poland's Defense Ministry did not disclose whether any of the additional troops, to be housed at seven facilities throughout the country, would be redeployed from Germany, but said they would not be rotated.

"It was decided to change the formula for stationing US troops in Poland from rotating to endured. The number of US soldiers stationed in Poland will increase by approx. 1,000. to at least 5.5 thousand," the press release read.

Poland has promised to pay for the soldiers' upkeep and suggested naming a new base Ford Trump after the US president, who ordered the reduction of the US forces in Germany after repeatedly complaining about Berlin not paying its military bills.

