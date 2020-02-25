US to Sign Troop Reduction Deal With Taliban Feb. 29 if Truce Holds - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States will sign a phased troops pullout deal with the Taliban this weekend if the reduction in violence is successful, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've arrived at historic opportunity for peace. It won't be easy to obtain. We should cease the moment," Pompeo said.

"We are currently in a seven-day reduction in violence, period that started on February 22... If and only if it's successful, we will sign the US-Taliban agreement coordinated with the government of National Unity on and about February 29 that includes a timeline for both a conditions based and phased troop withdrawal and for the commencement of intra-afghan negotiations."