UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Sign Troop Reduction Deal With Taliban Feb. 29 If Truce Holds - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

US to Sign Troop Reduction Deal With Taliban Feb. 29 if Truce Holds - Pompeo

The United States will sign a phased troops pullout deal with the Taliban this weekend if the reduction in violence is successful, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States will sign a phased troops pullout deal with the Taliban this weekend if the reduction in violence is successful, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've arrived at historic opportunity for peace. It won't be easy to obtain. We should cease the moment," Pompeo said.

"We are currently in a seven-day reduction in violence, period that started on February 22... If and only if it's successful, we will sign the US-Taliban agreement coordinated with the government of National Unity on and about February 29 that includes a timeline for both a conditions based and phased troop withdrawal and for the commencement of intra-afghan negotiations."

Related Topics

Taliban United States February Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

6 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

36 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.