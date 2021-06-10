The United States slapped four Nicaraguan nationals with sanctions, including an apparent daughter of the country's strongman president, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States slapped four Nicaraguan nationals with sanctions, including an apparent daughter of the country's strongman president, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, born in 1987, was added to the Specially Designated Nationals list run by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Three other individuals include Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera, Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez, Julio Modesto Rodriguez Balladares.