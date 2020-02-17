US, UK, Canadian Representatives to Inspect Belarus' Military Unit - Defense Ministry

A US inspection team, which also includes representatives from the UK and Canada, will check one of the military units in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A US inspection team, which also includes representatives from the UK and Canada, will check one of the military units in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"From February 17-20, a US inspection team will examine one of the Belarusian armed forces' military units in accordance with the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe," the press service said.

According to the ministry, representatives from the UK and Canada will also participate in the inspection.