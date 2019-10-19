US Upset EU Rejected Open Accession Talks With North Macedonia, Albania - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The United States is disappointed the European Union (EU) Council rejected open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania at this time, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"We are disappointed the European Council did not recognize each country's very strong reform efforts by agreeing to open accession negotiations at this time," Ortagus said. "We recognize that the European Council did not say 'no' to either Albania or North Macedonia, nor did the EU establish new conditions for the opening of accession negotiations."

Ortagus said the United States hopes the European Council will reach an agreement on a positive decision for both countries before the EU-Western Balkans Summit in May 2020.

The United States supports North Macedonia and Albania's mission to join the European Union, Ortagus said.

Earlier on Friday, European Union leaders failed to reach a unanimous decision on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession talks at their latest summit. European Council President Donald Tusk said that although both countries have the right to start EU negotiations, a few member states are not ready yet. He encouraged both EU hopefuls to not give up.