UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Upset EU Rejected Open Accession Talks With North Macedonia, Albania - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Upset EU Rejected Open Accession Talks With North Macedonia, Albania - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The United States is disappointed the European Union (EU) Council rejected open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania at this time, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"We are disappointed the European Council did not recognize each country's very strong reform efforts by agreeing to open accession negotiations at this time," Ortagus said. "We recognize that the European Council did not say 'no' to either Albania or North Macedonia, nor did the EU establish new conditions for the opening of accession negotiations."

Ortagus said the United States hopes the European Council will reach an agreement on a positive decision for both countries before the EU-Western Balkans Summit in May 2020.

The United States supports North Macedonia and Albania's mission to join the European Union, Ortagus said.

Earlier on Friday, European Union leaders failed to reach a unanimous decision on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession talks at their latest summit. European Council President Donald Tusk said that although both countries have the right to start EU negotiations, a few member states are not ready yet. He encouraged both EU hopefuls to not give up.

Related Topics

European Union Albania United States Macedonia May 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

2 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.