US Urges Turkey to Work With Sweden, Finland on Concerns About NATO Accession - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States urges Turkey to continue working with Sweden and Finland to resolve differences with respect to their accession to NATO, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"We urge Turkey to continue to work with both Sweden and Finland to work through these concerns so that we can get to accession into NATO as soon as possible," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Sweden-Turkey relations deteriorated after the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, burnt a Quran outside of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday with the permission of the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said afterward that Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for the application to join NATO.

On Tuesday, trilateral talks on NATO membership between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were postponed at Ankara's request.