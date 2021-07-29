UrduPoint.com
US Watchdog Warns Afghanistan Faces Existential Crisis Unless Taliban Offensive Reversed

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:55 PM

The Afghan government faces an existential crisis unless the military offensive by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is reversed, the US Defense Department said on Thursday in its quarterly report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

"The ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] has retaken some districts and the Afghan government still controls all 34 provincial capitals, including Kabul, but from public reporting, the ANDSF appeared surprised and unready, and is now on its back foot," the report said. "Civilian casualties hit a record high in May and June, according to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. The overall trend is clearly unfavorable to the Afghan government, which could face an existential crisis if it isn't addressed and reversed.

The report said the absence of a major US troop presence will be consequential and create a greater challenge for the Afghan government in light of growing insurgent pressure.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie disclosed last week that the United States has increased airstrikes against the Taliban in support of Afghan forces over the last several days and is prepared to continue strikes in the coming weeks if the Taliban continues its attacks.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan are under Taliban control, but has not taken over any of the 34 provincial capitals in the country.

