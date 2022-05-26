(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will "absolutely" not invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to participate in Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June, US national coordinator of the summit Kevin O'Reilly said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States will "absolutely" not invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to participate in Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June, US national coordinator of the summit Kevin O'Reilly said on Thursday.

"Absolutely not. We do not recognize them as a sovereign government," O'Reilly said during the hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, when Senator Marco Rubio asked him whether or not the US had invited representatives of Maduro's government to the summit.