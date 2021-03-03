UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:07 PM

US Will Not Promote Democracy Through Military Interventions, Regime Change - Blnken

The United States will not promote democracy around the world any more through military interventions and forceful regime changes, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States will not promote democracy around the world any more through military interventions and forceful regime changes, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

In his first major speech Blinken laid out eight foreign policy priorities of the Biden administration, including supporting democratic values and practices overseas by peaceful means.

"We will incentivize democratic behavior, but we will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force," he said. "We tried these tactics in the past. However we'll intentioned, they haven't worked. They have given democracy promotion a bad name and they have lost the confidence of the American people. We will do things differently."

