US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Looking to Establish Trust - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Biden administration is working toward having a stable relationship with Russia but is looking for predictability rather than trust between the two, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I think what we're working toward is predictable and stable, we're not looking for an establishment of trust as much as predictability and stability because there are a range of threats. There are a range of opportunities in the world and Biden wants to have the bandwidth to focus on them, not on an adversarial relationship with Russia," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Psaki, when asked about possible sanctions, said the US administration will have more to announce on Russia soon.

Earlier in the day, the White House said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed by phone their intent to pursue strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, including Ukraine.

The Kremlin confirmed the call took place, adding that Biden expressed interest in normalizing bilateral relations with Moscow. The Kremlin added that Putin and Biden will instruct relevant agencies to work out issues discussed during the phone conversation.