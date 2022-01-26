US Written Response to Russia Fully Coordinated With Ukraine, European Allies - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US responses to Russia's security proposals were fully coordinated with Ukraine and European allies and incorporated into the final version delivered to Moscow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Our responses were fully coordinated with Ukraine and our European allies and partners, with whom we've been consulting continuously for weeks. We sought their input and incorporated it into the final version delivered to Moscow," Blinken told a press briefing.