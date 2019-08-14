Uzbek, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Cooperation, Peace Process in Afghanistan - Tashkent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Ismatulla Irgashev, the Uzbek president's special representative for Afghanistan, and Chinese Ambassador in Tashkent Jiang Yan, discussed during talks on Wednesday the ongoing peace process and large-scale infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

"At the meeting, views were exchanged on development of the situation related to the promotion of inter-Afghan peace process, prospects for implementation of large infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, as well as the state of Uzbekistan - China cooperation for assisting in training Afghan personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese ambassador also thanked Tashkent for its efforts to launch a trilateral cooperation between China, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan on training Afghan agricultural experts. The sides said they were ready to expand cooperation in this area, according to the statement.

Jiang and Irgashev agreed to continue to regularly exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan, the ministry added.

For almost two decades, Afghanistan has suffered instability due to continuous insurgency of the Taliban movement and Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).