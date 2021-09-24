Venezuela Congratulates Putin, United Russia on Election Victory - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Caracas has extended congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his United Russia Party on the victory in the parliamentary elections, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Friday.

"Congratulations on the elections to President Putin and his party, and of course, to my brother minister Lavrov," Plasencia said.

The foreign minister spoke with Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

As a result of last week's parliamentary elections, the ruling United Russia party secured 324 mandates in the lower chamber, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 57 seats, the Russian Central Election Commission's chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, announced on Friday.