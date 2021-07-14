Venezuela Says Alleged Assassins of Haiti President Plotted to Kill Maduro in 2018

(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) CTU Security, a US-based private security company believed to be behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, could also be involved in the attempted assassination on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, the speaker of Venezuela's parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, said.

"We have information that this security company, headed by Antonio Itriago, was involved in the failed assassination attempt on Nicolas Maduro in August 2018," Rodriguez told a press conference on Tuesday.

The assassination attempt on Maduro was carried out during a parade in Caracas on August 4, 2018.

Two drones loaded with explosives detonated near the podium where Maduro was delivering a public address. Several guards were injured, while no harm was inflicted on the head of state.

Haiti's Moise was shot dead at his private residence overnight July 7. His wife suffered an abdominal injury during the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment. The Haitian authorities identified 28 suspects, including 26 Colombians and two US citizens.

Colombia's investigation found that 19 of the Colombian suspects flew from Bogota to Santo Domingo on tickets paid for with a credit card registered on CTU Security.