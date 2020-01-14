Venezuela Says US Sanctions Against Parliament Members Fuel Instability

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Venezuela has condemned the US sanctions imposed against its lawmakers saying that the measures do not contribute to improving the unstable political situation in the country, the Venezuelan parliament said in a statement.

"Venezuela denounces the interventionist action of the US Government in trying to apply ... unilateral coercive measures against the president of the National Assembly, Luis Parra, its board and other deputies, to undermine the proper functioning of the democratic institutions of the country," Venezuela's National Assembly said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury announced that the United States was imposing sanctions against Venezuela' National Assembly Speaker Luis Parra and six other current and former Venezuelan officials aligned with President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this month, Maduro announced that Venezuela's parliament, the National Assembly, had elected Parra to be the speaker for 2020-2021. Opposition lawmakers did not agree with Parra's appointment, insisting that Juan Guaido, must remain in the post. The International Contact Group on Venezuela, which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and several other states, did not recognize the appointment of Parra either.

In January 2019, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. The United States and several other western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia and China, among other nations, have been supporting Maduro.