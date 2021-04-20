UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Secures Aid From UN Food Programme, President Maduro Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 AM

Venezuela Secures Aid From UN Food Programme, President Maduro Says

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Venezuela has signed a number of agreements with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) with elementary school students now set to be the first group to receive food aid, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"I want to thank the efforts that have been made to sign this agreement to implement food support programs, food aid for Primary school students as a first step, which we talked about in private for almost an hour," Maduro said at the signing ceremony broadcast on national tv on Monday.

Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley arrived in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Sunday.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter statement that Beasley was expected to sign important agreements for the food security of Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan government maintains constant ties with the UN structure in order to maintain social safety nets and counter the impact of the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed by the United States.

As part of attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other Western countries that have endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido have slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela and have frozen its assets abroad. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Turkey China Twitter David Caracas United States Venezuela Sunday TV Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

6 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

6 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

4 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.