Venezuela Secures Aid From UN Food Programme, President Maduro Says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Venezuela has signed a number of agreements with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) with elementary school students now set to be the first group to receive food aid, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"I want to thank the efforts that have been made to sign this agreement to implement food support programs, food aid for Primary school students as a first step, which we talked about in private for almost an hour," Maduro said at the signing ceremony broadcast on national tv on Monday.

Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley arrived in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Sunday.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter statement that Beasley was expected to sign important agreements for the food security of Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan government maintains constant ties with the UN structure in order to maintain social safety nets and counter the impact of the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed by the United States.

As part of attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other Western countries that have endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido have slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela and have frozen its assets abroad. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.