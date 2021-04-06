UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Starts Vaccinating Elderly Against COVID19 With Sputnik V - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:40 AM

Venezuela Starts Vaccinating Elderly Against COVID19 With Sputnik V - Health Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Coronavirus vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V for people over 60 years of age with chronic health conditions has started in Venezuela, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado has announced.

"We have started using the vaccines that arrived from Russia last week on the elderly population over 60 years, with more than one chronic condition," Alvarado said on VTV on Monday.

Venezuela received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in February, which allowed the country to start its mass vaccination campaign.

The first Sputnik V deliveries to Venezuela were used to vaccinate healthcare workers.

Russia reached a deal with Venezuela in December on the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the latest interim results of clinical trials released by medical journal Lancet, the Sputnik V vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in nearly 60 countries.

Related Topics

World Russia Venezuela February December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

5 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

5 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

5 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

6 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.