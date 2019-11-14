Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido left the Venezuelan Embassy in Brazil peacefully after an 11-hour standoff at the diplomatic mission, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido left the Venezuelan Embassy in Brazil peacefully after an 11-hour standoff at the diplomatic mission, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

On Wednesday, Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta said that a group of people tried to force its way into the embassy. What reportedly followed was "a pretty violent dispute" between those who support self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido and the embassy's staff, although no serious wounds were reported. The Brazilian security forces were sent to the embassy to resolve the conflict peacefully.

"We announce that the group of people that forcibly entered our embassy in Brasilia has left our premises and buildings peacefully under the supervision of the authorities. We thank the Brazilian public movements for their firm support," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

In January, the inauguration of re-elected President Nicolas Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela. Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally declared himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other states firmly backed Maduro.