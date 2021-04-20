UrduPoint.com
Vessel Runs Aground In Philippines, 20 Crew Members Missing - Coast Guard

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ship LCT Cebu Great Ocean ran aground near the Philippine shore, with up to 20 people considered missing, the country's coast guard said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Ship LCT Cebu Great Ocean ran aground near the Philippine shore, with up to 20 people considered missing, the country's coast guard said on Tuesday.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responds to a maritime incident involving vessel, LCT Cebu Great Ocean that ran aground along the shoreline of Barangay Cantapoy, Malimono, Surigao del Norte at around 03:38 p.m. yesterday, 19 April 2021.

According to the PCG Station Surigao del Norte, the 20 crew members of said vessel are allegedly missing," the statement said.

According to the statement, the coast guard has activated a response group to search for the lost crew members. On Monday, rescuers had to suspend the operation due to poor visibility and sea conditions.

The guard also mentioned that the vessel transported nickel ore and carried around 2,000 liters (439.3 gallons) of diesel on board.

