Video Featuring Killing of Syrian Has Nothing to Do With Russian Military - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

The video featuring the killing of a Syrian, recently released in media, has nothing to do with Russia's operation in the country and the Russian military in general, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The video featuring the killing of a Syrian, recently released in media, has nothing to do with Russia's operation in the country and the Russian military in general, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper published earlier in the day a video showing several people, speaking Russian and wearing military uniform, who were violently beating and then killing and dismembering a man resembling an Arab.

"First, I do not know what you are talking about, but judging by the fact that you say 'most likely', 'perhaps', and so on, I am sure anyway that this has nothing to do with the Russian military operation in Syria," Peskov told reporters.

"Anyway, any concerns about reputation are groundless. This has absolutely nothing to do with the Russian military, no matter what is published," Peskov added.