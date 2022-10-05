Vienna Did Not Turn to Moscow With Initiatives to Settle Ukraine Situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Austria did not contact Russia about the initiative to resolve the situation around Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Austria has offered to become a platform for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on the de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"No, it has not been received," Peskov said, answering a question whether Russia has received a proposal from Austria through diplomatic or other channels on the de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.