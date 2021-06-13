UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Vietnamese Health Ministry has green-lighted the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, making it the fourth approved medicine against COVID-19 in the national vaccine portfolio, the government's online news portal reported on Saturday.

The approval of the vaccine was made on the recommendation of Pfizer Vietnam company, an exclusive distributor of the drug in the country.

The vaccine doses will be imported from Pfizer's plant located in Belgium and the BioNTech's site in Germany, according to the portal.

The government of Vietnam plans to vaccinate 70% of the country's population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, a goal requiring at least 150 million shots.

The authorities have previously approved such COVID-19 vaccines as Russia's Sputnik V, UK's AstraZeneca, and  China's Sinopharm. To date, the country has confirmed more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections and 58 related fatalities. 

More Stories From World

