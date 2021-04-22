Vilnius Says US Ambassador to Belarus Can Stay in Lithuania for Some Time

Julie Fisher, newly appointed US ambassador to Belarus, can stay in Lithuania for some time "should appropriate conditions be in place," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Julie Fisher, newly appointed US ambassador to Belarus, can stay in Lithuania for some time "should appropriate conditions be in place," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Since the US and Belarus recalled their respective ambassadors in 2008, the two countries' diplomatic missions have been headed by chargé d'affaires in the interim. In March, the State Department informed Minsk that the newly appointed US ambassador was ready to arrive in the country to take the post. However, Fischer stated she could not enter Belarus, as she had not received a visa. Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mantas Adomenas stated on Wednesday that the US had officially requested Vilnius to accredit Fischer in the country.

"Should appropriate conditions be in place, the appointed US ambassador to Belarus can reside in Lithuania for some time," the Lithuanian ministry said.

Later in the day, Fisher confirmed her plans to arrive in Minsk in an interview to Lithuania's LRT.lt. She stressed that she will continue pursuing US interests in Belarus and will actively work with Vilnius and Belarusian citizens currently residing in Lithuania, the news portal said.

The US has maintained the position that it does not recognize the legitimacy of the August presidential election in Belarus, but believes that the presence of its ambassador in Minsk is in line with its interests. In December 2020, Fischer was appointed US ambassador to Belarus for the first time since 2008.

In January, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei announced that Minsk would soon also pick a candidate for ambassador to the US.