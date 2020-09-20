Violators of COVID19 Restrictions in UK Could Get Fined Up to Nearly $13,000 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) People in England will face fines between nearly $1,300 and $13,000 for violating quarantine measures aimed at stopping the second wave of the coronavirus infection in the UK, British media report.

Starting from September 28, people will be required to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they have come into contact with an infected person, The Guardian said on Saturday. Violators will face fines between £1,000 and £10,000.

The Huffington Post reported that the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, has warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the English capital needs fresh coronavirus restrictions by Monday.

"People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines. We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected," Johnson said on Saturday, as quoted by ITV.

According to Friday government data, the number of deaths in London hospitals of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 stands at over 6,100.

The total UK coronavirus death toll is at over 41,700. On Saturday, the UK reported more than 4,400 new cases - the highest daily total since the start of May.