Violence against minorities increased in India under Modi: report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Religious minorities in India are facing increased violence since fascist Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party came into power in 2014.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the BJP government is relentlessly implementing the Hindutva ideology of extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

It said, hate crimes against minorities have alarmingly increased in Modi's India and its latest example is the attack on a Christian school by Hindu extremists in Madhya Pradesh state. Students barely escaped as Hindu extremists stormed the school run by the Christian administration, it said.

The report pointed out that over 300 attacks have been documented against Christians alone so far this year in India.

It maintained that the BJP, which shapes India's policy according to Hindutva dictates, is on a mission to purge India of its minorities and the ultimate dream of Modi is to make India a Hindu nation.

"RSS-backed Modi regime is using terror as a policy to intimidate religious minorities in India. Hindutva forces treat minorities as second-class citizens," it added.

The report said minorities are living in a state of constant fear in India and Modi's fascist ideology has posed a big threat to peace and stability in South Asia. It said that the international community must take notice of Hindu fascism in India.