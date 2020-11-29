Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officers Injured - Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 37 law enforcement officers have sustained injuries during the protests on Saturday against the new national security legislation

"According to preliminary data, 37 police officers and gendarmes have been injured during the demonstrations. I once again condemn the unacceptable violence against law enforcement," Darmanin said on Twitter.

Protests are underway in France, most actively in Paris, against the new draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers.

The rallies in Paris have grown into unrest and clashes with police, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day.

The legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on Tuesday, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.