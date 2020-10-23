UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Cases In 23 EU Nations And UK Of 'serious Concern'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Virus cases in 23 EU nations and UK of 'serious concern'

The EU's disease control agency warned on Friday that transmission levels of Covid-19 in 23 member countries and the United Kingdom were now of "serious concern".

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The EU's disease control agency warned on Friday that transmission levels of Covid-19 in 23 member countries and the United Kingdom were now of "serious concern".

All EU countries except Cyprus, Estonia, Finland and Greece fall into that category, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's (ECDC) latest assessment, up from only seven countries a month ago.

"The continuing increases in Covid-19 infections... pose a major threat to public health, with most countries having a highly concerning epidemiological situation," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said in a statement.

"The impact in terms of pressure on healthcare services and mortality has become increasingly evident. With high levels of community transmission, the protection of vulnerable individuals becomes harder, and it is inevitable that more of them will develop severe disease," she added.

The agency also said new recorded cases had been "steadily increasing since August and has shown a marked escalation in recent weeks".

Noting that there was an "an increasing risk of transmission" in most countries, the ECDC said the situation required "immediate, targeted public health action." Suggested measures included physical distancing, limits on large gatherings, hand washing and encouraging the use of face masks.

In addition to the 27 EU countries, the ECDC covers the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

According to the ECDC, as of Friday 5,528,320 cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in all those countries and 205,986 deaths.

Related Topics

Norway Iceland Estonia United Kingdom Finland Cyprus Liechtenstein Greece August All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

11 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

26 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company nabs 106 power pilfe ..

3 minutes ago

How S.Africa farm murder sparked violence, then so ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

3 minutes ago

MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action pl ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.