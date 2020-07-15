UrduPoint.com
Volunteers Feeling Well After Getting COVID Vaccine Candidate Made By Sechenov University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Volunteers responded well to injection of COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and are being discharged on Wednesday, Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of Sechenov University's Center for Clinical Research on Medications, said.

"Our volunteers, who received a vaccine injection, handled it absolutely well, and today they are leaving the clinical base of Sechenov University," Smolyarchuk said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Professor of Sechenov University Sergey Semitko confirmed that the process of treatment went smoothly, although doctors observed some minor reactions to the vaccine among volunteers.

Last week, Vadim Tarasov, the director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik that the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine on volunteers at Sechenov University has been successfully completed, adding that the first group of volunteers would be discharged on Wednesday and the second on July 20.

More Stories From World

