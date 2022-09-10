UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Alarmed By US Supplying Arms To Kosovo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Vucic Says Alarmed by US Supplying Arms to Kosovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic voiced his concerns over the flows of arms, equipment and technology that the United States directs to Kosovo and other Balkan nations.

On Saturday, Vucic held a meeting of the national Security Council with members of the government and heads of law enforcement agencies.

"The US will send a new tranche of military aid ... to the countries in the region ” Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia ” and, as they call it, Kosovo. I wonder what they will tell us after that and what they will demand of us? Both Americans and all others from the region.

Because, as you can see, there's only one country missing from that list, Serbia," Vucic said.

According to the Serbian president, the US says it will send new military aid to the countries in the region to help them defend themselves against Russia.

In April, the Serbian president accused the West of hypocrisy, pointing out that the United Kingdom supplied Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missiles to the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo and at the same time condemned Serbia's purchase of Chinese FK-3 air defense systems.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Same Albania United Kingdom Bosnia And Herzegovina United States Serbia Croatia Macedonia April All From Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

2 hours ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

3 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.