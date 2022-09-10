Vucic Says Alarmed by US Supplying Arms to Kosovo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic voiced his concerns over the flows of arms, equipment and technology that the United States directs to Kosovo and other Balkan nations.

On Saturday, Vucic held a meeting of the national Security Council with members of the government and heads of law enforcement agencies.

"The US will send a new tranche of military aid ... to the countries in the region ” Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia ” and, as they call it, Kosovo. I wonder what they will tell us after that and what they will demand of us? Both Americans and all others from the region.

Because, as you can see, there's only one country missing from that list, Serbia," Vucic said.

According to the Serbian president, the US says it will send new military aid to the countries in the region to help them defend themselves against Russia.

In April, the Serbian president accused the West of hypocrisy, pointing out that the United Kingdom supplied Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missiles to the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo and at the same time condemned Serbia's purchase of Chinese FK-3 air defense systems.