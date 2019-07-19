UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Asks Kiev Court For Release From Custody On Personal Guarantees

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:58 PM

Vyshinsky Asks Kiev Court for Release From Custody on Personal Guarantees

Kirill Vyshinsky, head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, asked a Kiev court on Friday to release him from custody on personal guarantees

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Kirill Vyshinsky, head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, asked a Kiev court on Friday to release him from custody on personal guarantees.

"I ask [the court] to support the request of my lawyers and change the measure of restraint to release from custody under a personal obligation," Vyshinsky said during a court session.

The journalist also told the judges that he wanted to continue his professional work after the release. He has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year.

Meanwhile, the prosecution asked the court at the hearing on Friday to extend Vyshinsky's arrest.

