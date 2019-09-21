UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky's Safety Depends On Situation In Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:10 PM

The issue of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky's physical safety in Ukraine depends on the development of events in this country, Maxim Buyakevich, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Information and Press, told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The issue of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky's physical safety in Ukraine depends on the development of events in this country, Maxim Buyakevich, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Information and Press, told Sputnik.

"We are very happy that Kirill has become finally free. Unlike many other people, who were part of this detainee release operation, Kirill has absolutely nothing to do with any criminal or political offenses. From the very beginning, it was clear that he was held hostage as a result of political intrigues in Kiev," Buyakevich said.

According to the diplomat, it is better to ask Vyshinsky about whether it would be safe for him to return to Ukraine.

"His desire to defend his good name in the Ukrainian court is understandable, but I think whether it will be appropriate from the point of view of ensuring his physical safety. It will depend on the development of the situation in Ukraine, including with the media landscape in this country.

As you know, the situation there changes almost every month," Buyakevich explained.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Earlier in September, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian film maker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border. Vyshinsky was returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.

Upon his Moscow arrival, Vyshinsky said he was ready to participate in further legal proceedings, as he is still a defendant in a treason case in Ukraine. Both Russian and Ukrainian laws allow participation by video-calls.

