Wallace's Statement Confirms NATO Plans For Ukraine To Get Nuclear Weapons - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Wallace's Statement Confirms NATO Plans for Ukraine to Get Nuclear Weapons - Moscow

The conversation between UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Russian pranksters confirms NATO had plans for Ukraine to get nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The conversation between UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Russian pranksters confirms NATO had plans for Ukraine to get nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The pranksters claim that they managed to hold a video call with Wallace on March 17 and have publish eight videos from the conversation, which include the discussion of the status of Ukraine in NATO, arms supplies and involvement of foreign mercenaries in the conflict, as well as a possibility of Kiev acquiring nuclear weapons.

"I was shocked by something else: the ease with which British officials talk about the possession of nuclear weapons by Ukraine and, in principle, the possibility of supporting such a development of events from Britain," Zakharova told a briefing.

"This confirms only one thing: there were such plans. Not only Ukraine had such plans, NATO had such plans, and they were ready for this, for such a development of the scenario," Zakharova added.

