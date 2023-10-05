Open Menu

Wang Yi Calls For Speedy ‘green Transformation’ Around Trans-Himalayas Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Wang Yi calls for speedy ‘green transformation’ around Trans-Himalayas region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called for speedy green transformation around the trans-Himalayan region in pushing for sustainable economic development of the area.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the third China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation held in Nyingchi, southwest China’s Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, CGTN reported.

The Trans-Himalayan region, with its breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural diversity, plays a pivotal role in global geopolitics. It encompasses countries such as Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Tibet, and its significance extends beyond national borders.

The Chinese foreign minister’s call for a “green transformation” reflects a growing recognition of the environmental challenges faced by this region and the need for sustainable solutions.

The third China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum serves as a platform for international cooperation, fostering dialogue and collaboration on a wide range of issues, including environmental conservation, economic development, and regional stability.

Wang’s emphasis on “green transformation” underscores China’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its recognition of the region’s vulnerability to climate change. Climate-related challenges such as melting glaciers, shifting weather patterns, and environmental degradation are increasingly impacting the livelihoods and ecosystems of the trans-Himalayan region.

China’s leadership in advocating for a green agenda aligns with the global call for climate action and sustainable development. The country has set ambitious targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, and Minister Wang’s call serves as a practical step towards achieving these goals.

Sustainable development in the trans-Himalayan region is not only vital for the well-being of the local communities but also for the global ecosystem. The region’s rivers, including the Indus, Ganges, and Brahmaputra, are lifelines for millions of people downstream, making its ecological stability crucial for regional harmony and prosperity.

The Chinese foreign minister’s call for a “green transformation” in the trans-Himalayan region is a call to action. It is a reminder that as nations, we must collectively address the pressing environmental challenges facing our planet. In the trans-Himalayan region, where the impacts of climate change are acutely felt, sustainable practices and international cooperation are the way forward.

As the third China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum continues its deliberations, the world watches with anticipation, hoping for constructive discussions and tangible commitments that will contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for all.

APP/asg

Related Topics

India Weather World China Nyingchi Bhutan Nepal All Million

Recent Stories

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

32 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

1 hour ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

2 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

2 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

2 hours ago
Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

2 hours ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

3 hours ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World