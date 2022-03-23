Warsaw Expelling About 40 Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 01:34 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Poland is expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs just over 50 diplomats.

>