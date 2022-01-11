UrduPoint.com

Washington, Delhi Agree On New Deal To Export US Pork To India - US Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Biden administration has announced the conclusion of an agreement with New Delhi to permit US pork exports to India, the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced in a press release.

"US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack today announced that the government of India has agreed to allow imports of US pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to US agricultural trade," the release said on Monday.

The agreement followed the successful revitalization of the US-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi in November 2021, during which Tai raised the importance of access for US pork with Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, the release said.

"This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for US pork to India - and it signals positive movement in US-India trade relations.  We will continue working with the Indian government to ensure that the US pork industry can begin shipping its high-quality products to consumers as soon as possible," Vilsack said.

In 2020, the United States was the world's third-largest pork producer and second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion. In fiscal year 2021, the United States exported more than $1.6 billion of agricultural products to India, the release said.

