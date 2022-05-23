Welcome Ceremony Held in Tokyo For US President Biden - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US President Joe Biden, who is currently on a visit to Japan, met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace on Monday morning and later attended the official welcome ceremony, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Biden arrived in Tokyo on Sunday, to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attend the Quad leaders summit. The official part of the visit kicked off on Monday.

Following his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, Biden attended the welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday, where he was greeted by Kishida, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other key ministers, according to NHK.

Biden is expected to hold bilateral talks with Kishida later in the day.

The main topic of the talks will be the strengthening of the US-Japan alliance against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict and China's increasing presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington will also publicly reaffirm its commitment to assisting Japan in the area of security.

The Quad Summit, an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, will take place on Tuesday.