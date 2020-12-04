UrduPoint.com
Welsh Residents To Begin Receiving Vaccines Against COVID-19 From Tuesday - First Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

Welsh residents are expected to begin receiving vaccines against COVID-19 from Tuesday, following the UK's approval of a candidate vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Welsh residents are expected to begin receiving vaccines against COVID-19 from Tuesday, following the UK's approval of a candidate vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday.

"Here in Wales, our plans have been thoroughly tested. We expect to receive the first supplies in the next couple of days. We have trained staff ready to give the vaccine, and I'm pleased to be able to say this afternoon that we are planning to begin vaccinating people from Tuesday of next week," Drakeford said at a press briefing.

The first minister said that he hoped the beginning of the country's vaccination program would mark the start of a "long path back to normality.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday granted emergency use approval to the US-German vaccine, becoming the first country in the world to do so. Ministers have said that they are confident as many as 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive by next week.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises UK health departments, has recommended using the first deliveries of vaccines to inoculate care home residents and their staff, as well as other elderly citizens.

