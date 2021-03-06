UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Africa Bloc Urges Calm In Senegal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

West Africa bloc urges calm in Senegal

The Economic Community of West African States on Saturday urged all parties in Senegal to exercise restraint, after days of clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Economic Community of West African States on Saturday urged all parties in Senegal to exercise restraint, after days of clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

At least four people have died in protests that began on Wednesday after Sonko, 46, was arrested on charges of disturbing public order in the capital Dakar.

Police arrested the him after scuffles with opposition supporters broke out while Sonko was on his way to court to answer to a separate rape charge -- which he says is politically motivated.

Violent clashes continued in the capital Dakar through Friday, in the worst unrest the country has seen in years, before easing off.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called in a statement on Saturday for "all parties to exercise restraint and remain calm".

It also urged the government "to take the necessary measures to ease tensions and guarantee the freedom to demonstrate peacefully".

Sonko, who is considered a challenger to President Macky Sall, is due back in court on Monday to answer to the rape charge.

The rape allegation against him comes amid uncertainty over whether Sall, 59, will seek a third term.

Senegalese presidents are limited to two consecutive terms, but Sall launched a constitutional review in 2016, raising suspicions he intends to run again.

Senegal, a former French colony of 16 million people, is often heralded as a beacon of stability in a volatile region.

Related Topics

Police Died Dakar Senegal 2016 All Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

EXPO Centre woos shoppers, deal hunters with 43 ex ..

9 minutes ago

Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche men's race

1 minute ago

Opposition does not believe in Parliament's suprem ..

1 minute ago

MCL operation against encroachment continues

1 minute ago

Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Final on Sunda ..

5 minutes ago

Sisi says Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopia Nile dam 'f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.