UrduPoint.com

West Eyeing Moldova As 'New Ukraine,' Its President Ready To Do Almost Anything - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

West Eyeing Moldova as 'New Ukraine,' Its President Ready to Do Almost Anything - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The West is now "eyeing" Moldova for the role of the "new Ukraine", Moldovan President Maia Sandu is ready for almost anything, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Moldova is being eyed for this role now," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti, answering the question which of the countries around Russia could follow the path of Ukraine.

The minister added that Sandu is prepared for almost anything.

"First of all, because they were able to put a president at the head of the country by quite specific methods, far from democratic, who is simply eager, she is eager to join NATO, she has Romanian citizenship, she is ready to unite with Romania and in general is ready for almost anything," Lavrov explained.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Romania Moldova Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

1 hour ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.