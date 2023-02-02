West Eyeing Moldova as 'New Ukraine,' Its President Ready to Do Almost Anything - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The West is now "eyeing" Moldova for the role of the "new Ukraine", Moldovan President Maia Sandu is ready for almost anything, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Moldova is being eyed for this role now," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti, answering the question which of the countries around Russia could follow the path of Ukraine.

The minister added that Sandu is prepared for almost anything.

"First of all, because they were able to put a president at the head of the country by quite specific methods, far from democratic, who is simply eager, she is eager to join NATO, she has Romanian citizenship, she is ready to unite with Romania and in general is ready for almost anything," Lavrov explained.