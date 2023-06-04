West Keeps Leveling Up Capacities of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 4 (Sputnik) - Weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries are becoming more and more advanced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that possible deliveries of long-range missiles are fraught with a new escalation.

"Indeed, the level of tactical and technical characteristics of the weapons that are going (to Ukraine) is constantly rising. Now we can already see the beginning of discussions on the supply of missiles with a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) or more from France and Germany. This is a completely different type of weapon," Peskov told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin, adding that such deliveries would bring about a new phase of escalation.

He added that these developments force Russia to be "more concentrated, stronger, more mobilized" and to continue the special military operation.

Last week, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cited sources as saying that Kiev had asked Germany to supply Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers.

In late May, Roderich Kiesewetter, a German lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union, said Berlin should abandon "red lines" in its approach to the Ukrainian conflict and supply Kiev with cruise missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers.

Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February. The aid includes both light and heavy weapons, such as tanks and other armored vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and ammunition.