UrduPoint.com

West Keeps Leveling Up Capacities Of Weapons Supplied To Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

West Keeps Leveling Up Capacities of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 4 (Sputnik) - Weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries are becoming more and more advanced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that possible deliveries of long-range missiles are fraught with a new escalation.

"Indeed, the level of tactical and technical characteristics of the weapons that are going (to Ukraine) is constantly rising. Now we can already see the beginning of discussions on the supply of missiles with a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) or more from France and Germany. This is a completely different type of weapon," Peskov told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin, adding that such deliveries would bring about a new phase of escalation.

He added that these developments force Russia to be "more concentrated, stronger, more mobilized" and to continue the special military operation.

Last week, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cited sources as saying that Kiev had asked Germany to supply Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers.

In late May, Roderich Kiesewetter, a German lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union, said Berlin should abandon "red lines" in its approach to the Ukrainian conflict and supply Kiev with cruise missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers.

Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February. The aid includes both light and heavy weapons, such as tanks and other armored vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and ammunition.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Vehicles Germany Berlin Kiev February May June Sunday Christian From Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

36 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

36 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

51 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.