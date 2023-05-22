West Toughens Pressure on Republika Srpska Over Sanctions Against Russia - Perovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Western countries are trying to put financial pressure on Republika Srpska over its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its stance on Bosnia and Herzegovina's accession to NATO, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Republika Srpska's representative office in Moscow, told Sputnik on Monday.

"It is mostly about financial pressure. The International Monetary Fund denied us a tranche, and we have not received the signed tranche for a year. The West has expressed dissatisfaction that Republika Srpska is blocking Bosnia and Herzegovina from joining EU sanctions against Russia and ... Bosnia and Herzegovina's possible entry into NATO. Western Europe has imposed unofficial sanctions against us in all areas and is trying to block us financially," Perovic said.

The official told Sputnik that Russia, unlike the West, had never set any conditions for Republika Srpska, including possible changes in the republic's legislation and praised Moscow's principled position during the negotiations.

Established in 1992, Republika Srpska is one of the two separately governed entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In March, the Republika Srpska government suspended all communication with the diplomatic missions of the United States and the United Kingdom, saying the Western countries were interfering in its internal affairs.

Bosnian Serbs oppose NATO membership, which runs counter to Sarajevo's policy. In 2017, the entity's parliament adopted a resolution on military neutrality. At the same time, Bosnia and Herzegovina participates in NATO's Partnership for Peace program and has hosted the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR Althea) since 2004.