Western Countries In UNSC Urge Russia To Reverse Recognition Of Abkhazia, South Ossetia

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Western Countries in UNSC Urge Russia to Reverse Recognition of Abkhazia, South Ossetia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Seven western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, in a joint statement on Wednesday called on Russia to reverse its recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and withdraw its military forces from the disputed territories.

"Today, we call once again on the Russian Federation to... withdraw its military and security forces without delay and reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of Georgia's territories Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region, South Ossetia," the countries said in the statement, also supported by Estonia, Ireland, Norway and Albania, as an incoming member of the UN Security Council.

Estonia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Andre Lipand, who read out the statement, could not elaborate what the countries can do to achieve the withdrawal of Russian forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, considering that it has not happened since the onset of the conflict 13 years ago.

"We will continue to focus on this issue in the council, and we will not let it go without recourse," Lipand said when a reporter asked him a corresponding question.

Following a closed meeting of the Security Council on the issue on Wednesday, the western countries condemned Russia for its allegedly "illegal military presence" and exercising of control over Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, as well as the steps toward annexation of the regions.

In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said Moscow considered the meeting "phantom pain" being held against the background of the independent uprising in South Ossetia, which could not be ignored.

South Ossetia, along with Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive of the Georgian army. The South Ossetian capital of Tskhinvali was bombed, and a massive civilian flight from the region took place throughout the summer of that year.

Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where the majority of the population held Russian citizenship.

