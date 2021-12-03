UrduPoint.com

Western Europe's Policy Of Migrant Integration Completely Failed - Hungarian Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Western Europe's immigrant integration policy has utterly failed, and the European Union cannot cope with the current migration crisis, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"The so-called integration policy in Western Europe has completely failed. And we see parallel societies. We see that newcomers absolutely do not respect those who live in these countries. Now the European Union is exposed to enormous cultural and civilizational challenges and risks," Peter Szijjarto told Latvijas Radio.

As a possible solution, Szijjarto suggested governing migration issues at the national rather than union level.

"In my opinion, the responsibility for migration issues should be returned to the EU member states.

The last six years have shown that the European Union cannot cope with this situation ... In my opinion, the European Union would then become much stronger, because countries would control their borders much more effective," he said.

Several thousand migrants from the middle East and Africa are camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the EU territory. The EU accuses Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge for sanctions which the EU imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer had the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.

