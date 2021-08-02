UrduPoint.com

Western Statements On Mercer Street Vessel Attack Groundless - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:33 PM

Western Statements on Mercer Street Vessel Attack Groundless - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Statements made by the United States and the United Kingdom on Iran's involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean are groundless, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Statements made by the United States and the United Kingdom on Iran's involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean are groundless, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

On Sunday, both UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken alleged that Iran was behind the assault on the ship.

"These accusations are absolutely groundless... All these statements [by the US and the UK] contain contradictory phrases ... First they blame Iran [for the attack] without providing any documents, and then they say that it was possible," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the ministry on its Telegram channel.

The spokesman added that Iran will protect its national interests and respond to any scheme against it.

"Unfortunately, while these countries maintain silence about terror attacks, as well as acts of sabotage on Iranian commercial vessels in the Red Sea and international waters, they present false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a politically biased manner," Khatibzadeh continued, urging London and Washington to back their accusation up with evidence.

Last Friday, the Zodiac Maritime operator said that Japanese-owned Mercer Street was attacked off the coast of Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later in the day, the company said the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it elsewhere. According to media reports, the vessel could be tied to an Israeli billionaire. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack.

Related Topics

India Dead Attack Prime Minister Iran Washington Company Oman London United Kingdom Romania United States Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Furthe ..

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Further Disengagement in Ladakh - Ne ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Fest ..

Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Festivals Starting August 14 - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Rep ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Senate body seeks plans for proper utilization of ..

Senate body seeks plans for proper utilization of PTV, Radio buildings

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores service of forced retired p ..

Supreme Court restores service of forced retired primary school teacher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.