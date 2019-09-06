WFP to Airlift Supplies From Panama to Establish Logistics Hubs on Bahamas - UN Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
The UN World Food Program (WFP) is preparing to airlift supplies from Panama's Regional Logistics Center for Humanitarian Assistance to establish two logistics hubs on the main islands of the Bahamas to provide emergency response to the country hit by Hurricane Dorian, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"The World Food Program today said it is organizing an airlift from the UN hub in Panama of storage units, generators, and prefab offices for two logistics hubs to be established on the main islands," Dujarric said. "It is also providing satellite equipment to ensure connectivity for emergency responders across the impacted islands."

Dujarric said that the UN had purchased eight tons of meals that will be transported to the Bahamas and distributed to the affected population.

The WFP had also allocated $5.4 million to conduct a Limited Emergency Operation for three months to assist some 39,000 people on the islands, the spokesman added.

On Wednesday, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said that over 70,000 people in the Bahamas are in immediate need of life-saving humanitarian aid. The UN Central Emergency Fund had made an immediate allocation of $1 million.

Earlier on Thursday, Bahamas Minister of Health, Duane Sands, told The Washington Post that a total of 20 people have died as a result of Dorian which pounded the islands on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane then wrought destruction for about 40 hours before heading towards US shores.

