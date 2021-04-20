UrduPoint.com
White House Confirms Russian Envoy Returning To US, Unaware Of Possible Biden Meeting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

White House Confirms Russian Envoy Returning to US, Unaware of Possible Biden Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will return to the United States this week, but is unaware if he will meet with President Joe Biden before heading back to Moscow.

"He's returning home this week to visit his family, meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult with since he agreed to continue serving in his post," Psaki said in a press briefing. "He'll return to Moscow soon."

Psaki added she is currently not aware of any scheduled meeting between Sullivan and Biden.

