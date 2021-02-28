UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Has 'More Effective Ways' Against Saudi Crown Prince Than Sanctions - Psaki

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

White House Has 'More Effective Ways' Against Saudi Crown Prince Than Sanctions - Psaki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The United States has "more effective ways" than imposing sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday in the wake of controversy around slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Friday, the US Intelligence declassified a report saying that the Saudi crown prince had approved the operation that killed Khashoggi in 2018. Later that day, the US Treasury announced sanctions against former deputy head of Saudi intelligence, Ahmed al-Asiri, and the crown prince's personal protective detail.

Asked about why not sanctioning the crown prince himself on CNN, Psaki said "We believe there is more effective ways to make sure this doesn't happen again, and to also be able to leave room to work with the Saudis on areas where there is mutual agreement, where there is interest, national interest for the United States.

"

"Historically, and even in recent history, Democratic and Republican administrations, there have not been sanctions put in place for the leaders of foreign governments where we have diplomatic relations and even where we don't have diplomatic relations," the press secretary said.

Related Topics

White House Saudi United States Sunday 2018 Agreement Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

37 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

52 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.