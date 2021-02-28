White House Has 'More Effective Ways' Against Saudi Crown Prince Than Sanctions - Psaki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The United States has "more effective ways" than imposing sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday in the wake of controversy around slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Friday, the US Intelligence declassified a report saying that the Saudi crown prince had approved the operation that killed Khashoggi in 2018. Later that day, the US Treasury announced sanctions against former deputy head of Saudi intelligence, Ahmed al-Asiri, and the crown prince's personal protective detail.

Asked about why not sanctioning the crown prince himself on CNN, Psaki said "We believe there is more effective ways to make sure this doesn't happen again, and to also be able to leave room to work with the Saudis on areas where there is mutual agreement, where there is interest, national interest for the United States.

"

"Historically, and even in recent history, Democratic and Republican administrations, there have not been sanctions put in place for the leaders of foreign governments where we have diplomatic relations and even where we don't have diplomatic relations," the press secretary said.